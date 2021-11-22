Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
South Jersey Man Charged With Child Pornography, Feds Say

Joe Gomez
FBI Agent (stock photo)
FBI Agent (stock photo) Photo Credit: iStock

Police found more than 100 videos and images of child sex abuse on a Cumberland County man's Google account, according to federal officials.

Edwin “Macho” Torres, 38, of Bridgeton, was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Nov. 16, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Authorities discovered the videos and images after an undercover investigator obtained the lewd materials from Torres in an online chatroom, they said.

After a search warrant was obtained, the FBI in September raided Torres’ home and found child pornography on his Google Drive account, cell phone, and email, Honig said.

Torres appeared last week via videoconference before US Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio in Camden federal court and was held without bail.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for both counts and a fine of 500,000 dollars.

