South Jersey Man Admits Causing Fatal DUI Crash, Driving 126 MPH

A 45-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted to causing the death of a Mount Laurel man in a high-speed crash while driving under the influence, authorities said.

Desmond Newberry, of Marlton, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for 13 years in New Jersey State Prison, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

An investigation began on Sept. 3, 2022, when officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were dispatched to Hainesport Road in the area of the Cucina Carini restaurant for a report of a motor vehicle collision just after 8 p.m.

The investigation determined that Glenn Keen, the owner of the restaurant, was pulling out of the parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound being driven by the defendant. Keen, who was pulled from his burning vehicle by civilians prior to the arrival of police, was airlifted to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Newberry was extricated from his vehicle by the Mount Laurel Fire Department and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with minor injuries.

The event data recorder from Newberry’s BMW revealed he was traveling at 126 miles per hour just prior to striking Keen’s Ford SUV.

Newberry did not dispute in court that his blood alcohol concentration was . 256 immediately following the collision – more than three times the threshold to determine drunk driving in New Jersey.

It was disclosed at the plea proceeding that Newberry had been charged and pleaded guilty to drunk driving twice before.

