South Jersey Driver Killed In Route 130 Collision With Tractor-Trailer

A 58-year-old man from South Jersey was killed when his van collided with a tractor trailer, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, according to Bordentown Township police.

David Jenkins of 3rd Ave. in Pemberton was traveling northbound on Route 130 near Taconic Road when his 2005 Dodge Caravan collided with a tractor trailer, police said.

The truck was operated by Eugene Mercer Jr., 58, of West Ave. in Bridgeport, CT.

Jenkins sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

Bordentown police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed or who has information regarding this crash is urged to call Det. Anthony Nagle at 609-298-4300, ext. 2142.

