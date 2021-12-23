Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

NJ Man Charged With Murder In Blunt-Force Death Of 2-Year-Old Child
Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Pemberton Township police
Pemberton Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pemberton Twp. police

A shooting was reported in South Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Begonia Street in Pemberton Township, initial reports said.

One person was reported hurt, reports said, noting that a medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to Deborah Hospital.

An unconfirmed report said that two men were in the area with a rifle.

Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

