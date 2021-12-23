Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A shooting was reported in South Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Begonia Street in Pemberton Township, initial reports said.
One person was reported hurt, reports said, noting that a medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to Deborah Hospital.
An unconfirmed report said that two men were in the area with a rifle.
Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment.
