Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A shooting was reported in South Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Begonia Street in Pemberton Township, initial reports said.

One person was reported hurt, reports said, noting that a medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to Deborah Hospital.

An unconfirmed report said that two men were in the area with a rifle.

Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.