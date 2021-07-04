Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Police Officer, Sports Coach Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

A popular South Jersey youth sports coach and Ocean City police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile, authorities said.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora turned himself into the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday where he was charged and taken to Cape May County Correctional Center.

Rolls remains employed by the Ocean City Police Department.

His employment status will be determined after the city receives the official charges, a city spokesperson told NJ Advance Media, saying he is currently on administrative leave.

Four years ago, Rolls received a key to the city from Mayor Jay Gillian.

Mayor Gillian declined to comment to NJ.com, Rolls did not respond and prosecutors did not say whether there are other potential victims or if the charges relate to Rolls’ role as a coach.

Rolls has coached several local sports teams including football, track and field and basketball -- for both boys and girls -- from grades three through high school.

Rolls excelled in football at Ocean City High School and became a wide receiver at Montclair State University.

“Tyrone Rolls has been a mentor and role model for children and families in the area through his role as a police officer, coach and well-respected lifelong member of this community,” reads a plaque displayed in the Ocean City High School.

A plaque at Ocean City High School honoring Tyrone Rolls. Instagram/ Ocean City High School

An investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Charges against Rolls include aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim and endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor’s office urges anyone who has additional information to call 609-465-1135 or report it anonymously to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.