Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: RECOGNIZE THEM? FBI Says Long-Haul Truckers Who Kidnapped Women May Have More Victims
News

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Police Officer, Sports Coach Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ocean City Police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls
Ocean City Police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls Photo Credit: Instagram/ Ocean City High School

A popular South Jersey youth sports coach and Ocean City police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile, authorities said.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora turned himself into the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday where he was charged and taken to Cape May County Correctional Center.

Rolls remains employed by the Ocean City Police Department. 

His employment status will be determined after the city receives the official charges, a city spokesperson told NJ Advance Media, saying he is currently on administrative leave.

Four years ago, Rolls received a key to the city from Mayor Jay Gillian. 

Mayor Gillian declined to comment to NJ.com, Rolls did not respond and prosecutors did not say whether there are other potential victims or if the charges relate to Rolls’ role as a coach.

Rolls has coached several local sports teams including football, track and field and basketball -- for both boys and girls -- from grades three through high school. 

Rolls excelled in football at Ocean City High School and became a wide receiver at Montclair State University.

“Tyrone Rolls has been a mentor and role model for children and families in the area through his role as a police officer, coach and well-respected lifelong member of this community,” reads a plaque displayed in the Ocean City High School.

A plaque at Ocean City High School honoring Tyrone Rolls.

Instagram/ Ocean City High School

An investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit. 

Charges against Rolls include aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim and endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor’s office urges anyone who has additional information to call 609-465-1135 or report it anonymously to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.