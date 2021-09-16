Contact Us
Breaking News: DUI Driver Caused Pennsauken School Bus Crash Injuring 4, Police Say
News

Photo Progression Shows What Dulce Alavez Could Look Like Now

Cecilia Levine
What Dulce Maria Alavez might look like today.
What Dulce Maria Alavez might look like today. Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police/NCIC

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what New Jersey's Dulce Maria Alavez might look like now.

The rendering was released on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two years after the then-5-year-old disappeared from Bridgeton City Park.

Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother, Manuel, when she went missing on Sept. 16, 2019.

Manuel told their mom in a nearby vehicle that her sister had disappeared while they were playing together near a storage building next to the playground.

The NCIC released the rendering of what Dulce might look like as a 7-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

