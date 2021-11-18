Philly Man Gets 8 Years In NJ Prison For Fatal Collision on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old man from Philadelphia has been sentenced to eight years in a New Jersey state prison for causing a fatal five-car crash, authorities said.

One of the drivers was killed as a result of the collision caused by speeding across the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Brandon Moore pleaded guilty in September to vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

Moore acknowledged to causing the fatal crash after losing control of his Dodge Charger while driving aggressively and pursuing a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Jonathan Ramos, 29, of Philadelphia, Coffina said.

Both vehicles exceeded 100 mph during the chase on the narrow bridge, the prosecutor said.

Ramos pleaded guilty in July to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, as well as traffic summonses for speeding and driving with a suspended license, Coffina said. Ramos was sentenced to six years in a NJ prison last month.

“This tragic case underscores the truth of the old adage, ‘speed kills.’ The victim, Mr. (Gerardo) Martinez, was killed just days after Christmas last year, and another holiday season is upon us,” Coffina said. “We urge everyone to keep their cool behind the wheel, and to pause and consider the possible consequences when operating a vehicle while experiencing road rage, or while impaired, distracted, or simply speeding. The risk of depriving your or another person’s family of their loved one, forever, due to an avoidable crash simply is not worth it.”

An investigation began on Dec. 28, 2020, just before 7 p.m., when the Burlington County Bridge Commission Police Department responded to the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

They found a heavily damaged Honda Civic and discovered that the driver had been killed by the collision. The decedent was identified as Gerardo Francisco Perez Martinez, 35, of Camden, the prosecutor said.

The investigation revealed that Ramos and Moore were both heading west toward the bridge and, after exiting the toll booth, began speeding across the span, Coffina said.

Bridge surveillance video and witness statements concluded that Moore struck the passenger side of Ramos’s vehicle, which forced his SUV into the oncoming lane and led to the fatal collision with Martinez.

Multiple motorists were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for treatment.

The investigation determined that Moore reached a top speed of 112 mph, and Ramos at one point was traveling at 106 mph. The posted speed on the bridge is 45 mph.

