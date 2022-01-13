Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Philadelphia Man Wanted For South Jersey Vehicle Break-Ins: Police

Jon Craig
Evesham police
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

A 35-year-old fugitive from Philadelphia is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in South Jersey, authorities said.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2021 in the Sanctuary Development of Evesham, a suspect burglarized five vehicles and attempted to burglarize an additional five vehicles, local police said.

But he allegedly moved on after determining the vehicles were locked, police said.

The suspect stole items of value that were left inside the unlocked vehicles, they said.

The Investigative Bureau obtained evidence that placed the suspect, Dustin A. Bielawski, at the scene of each burglary and attempted burglary, police said on Thursday.

As a result of the evidence obtained, a warrant was issued for Bielawski’s arrest.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dustin Bielawski, you are asked to contact Evesham police at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or message Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text is ETPDTIP to 847411.

