Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Capitol Rioter, Penn State Grad Dies By Suicide Month Before Sentencing
News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Stabbing 1, Running Over Another At South Jersey Wawa: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Cordero
Anthony Cordero Photo Credit: Edgewater Park Township PD

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with an assault on two men at a South Jersey Wawa, authorities said.

Anthony Cordero of Levittown, PA, reportedly turned himself in to police on Tuesday, March 1 in connection with the Feb. 20 incidents, Edgewater Park Township police said.

Cordero is accused of stabbing one man and running over a second victim with his car at the Wawa Store, 4167 S. Route 130, police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by auto, four counts of making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, police said.

Cordero was processed and was being held in the Burlington County Jail. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact: Lt. John Harris at 609-877-3290 or via email at jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.