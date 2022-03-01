Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Stabbing 1, Running Over Another At South Jersey Wawa: Police

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with an assault on two men at a South Jersey Wawa, authorities said.

Anthony Cordero of Levittown, PA, reportedly turned himself in to police on Tuesday, March 1 in connection with the Feb. 20 incidents, Edgewater Park Township police said.

Cordero is accused of stabbing one man and running over a second victim with his car at the Wawa Store, 4167 S. Route 130, police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by auto, four counts of making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, police said.

Cordero was processed and was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact: Lt. John Harris at 609-877-3290 or via email at jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.

