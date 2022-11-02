Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in South Jersey.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Evesham Police and Fire Departments responded to the 50 block of North Maple Avenue in Marlton for the collision, police said.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, was found to be suffering from serious bodily injuries. Both the Evesham Police and Fire Departments attended to the man, and coordinated a medevac helicopter, to airlift the victim to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment.

The pedestrian was transported via air to Cooper Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, they said.

There are no charges at this time. 

Anyone who has information or has witnessed this crash is asked to contact Detective Joseph Magnus at the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116 or via email at magnusj@eveshampd.org

