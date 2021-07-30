Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
OH BABY! NJ Officers Help First Time Mom Deliver Baby Girl At Home

Nicole Acosta
Officers Addezio and Padulese, Dad (Imani), Mom (Dy'Shanye), and Grandmother.
Officers Addezio and Padulese, Dad (Imani), Mom (Dy'Shanye), and Grandmother. Photo Credit: Evesham Township Police Department

Two New Jersey police officers became makeshift midwives when they were called to a Burlington County home to assist a first-time mother who was in labor. 

Evesham Township officers Matthew Addezio and Anthony Padulese on July 24 took matters into their own hands when they quickly recognized there was no time to wait for EMS, a Facebook post reads.

Officer Addezio delivered a healthy baby girl within minutes of arriving on the scene, thanks to his United States Air Force combat medic skills and the assistance of Officer Padulese.

Evesham pd

Evesham Township Police Department

Officers Addezio and Padulese on July 29 formally met with the newest member of the Evesham Police Department family, baby Ar'mani Brown-Campbell.

