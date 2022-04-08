Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

NY Developer Agrees To Pay $670K In Liens, Taxes In Burlington County: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Raphael S. Weiss
Raphael S. Weiss Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A NY developer's five-year prison sentence has been suspended in exchange for paying off $670,000 in liens and unpaid taxes in Burlington County.

The payments came in conjunction with the sentencing on Wednesday, April 6 of Raphael S. Weiss, 61, of Brooklyn, on charges of forgery and computer-related activity in exchange for a suspended five-year prison sentence, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The developer purchased a historic Riverside Township commercial building to create luxury apartments. He has transferred ownership of the property under his sentencing agreement, a move that will allow work on the seven-story landmark to resume under a new developer, Coffina said.

Weiss, who pleaded guilty in January, admitted to using the credentials of a potential subcontractor to fraudulently gain approval for electrical permits from the township construction office.

The investigation began in 2020 after a contractor who was negotiating with Weiss to be the electrical subcontractor on the Keystone Watch Case Co. building redevelopment project noticed that electrical work had begun at the North Pavilion Avenue site, even though no formal agreement had been finalized and he had not applied for any permits, Coffina said.

After being denied access to the construction site by Weiss, the electrician went to the township construction office and was told that 36 permits had already been issued in his name, and in the name of his business, for work to be done at the property, Coffina said.

Further examination revealed that the electrician’s signature had been forged on the permits, which were applied for by Weiss, and a counterfeit version of the contractor’s state-issued embossing seal had been used to make an imprint, the prosecutor said.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit and the Riverside Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Nicholas Schieber and Riverside Lt. Louis Fisher.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.