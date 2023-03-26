NJ American Water Customers Asked To Limit Water Use After Chemical Spill In Delaware River

A chemical spill into the Delaware River last week did not impact New Jersey's treated water, however, New Jersey American Water is taking some precautions.

A voluntary water conservation notice was issued by NJAW for customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, who were being asked to limit their non-essential water use following the Friday, March 24 latex spill in Bristol Township, PA.

Out of an abundance of caution, Pennsylvania residents along the Delaware River were urged to drink from bottled water, as officials were not 100 percent certain that the drinking water was not tainted.

The NJAW is "monitoring the source water and performing quality tests at various points in the treatment process and throughout the distribution system," the company said in a news release.

"At this time the company has determined that the spill has not impacted the treated drinking water being delivered to customers in the three counties served by the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.