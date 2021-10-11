Contact Us
New Cheesesteak Joint Opens In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Donkey's Place Downtown's newest location is in Mount Holly, with its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 11.
There's a new cheesesteak joint in South Jersey and the regional chain has a hallowed history dating to the 1940s. 

A grand opening celebration took place Monday at the newest Donkey's Place  -- at 37 Washington St. in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

The original Donkey's Place is in Camden and its second spot is in Burlington County -- in  Medford. 

Donkey's Place Downtown announced the new, third locale on Facebook. 

Topping its menu, of course, are customer-favorites: cheesesteak sandwich and chicken cheesesteak.

