New Cheesesteak Joint Opens In South Jersey

There's a new cheesesteak joint in South Jersey and the regional chain has a hallowed history dating to the 1940s.

A grand opening celebration took place Monday at the newest Donkey's Place -- at 37 Washington St. in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

The original Donkey's Place is in Camden and its second spot is in Burlington County -- in Medford.

Donkey's Place Downtown announced the new, third locale on Facebook.

Topping its menu, of course, are customer-favorites: cheesesteak sandwich and chicken cheesesteak.

