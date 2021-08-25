National Guard: Afghan Refugees Arrive In NJ With Up To 9,500 Total Expected

The first group of Afghan refugees arrived in New Jersey overnight, NJ Advance Media reports.

New Jersey National Guard Capt. Christopher Bowyer-Meeder confirmed the arrival with the news outlet Wednesday.

It was not clear exactly how many people were in the group that arrived at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

A press release on the NJ National Guard website proposes the base serve as temporary shelter for as many as 9,500 refugees.

Those individuals have visas good for 365 days.

AirBnb CEO Brian Chesky said AirBnb plans on hosting 20,000 Afghan refugees.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy over the weekend sent a letter to President Biden saying that Afghan refugees are more than welcome in New Jersey.

