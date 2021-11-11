Motorcyclist Killed In Route 206 Crash Was NJSP Sgt., National Guardsman

The motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on Route 206 has been identified as a New Jersey State Police sergeant and member of the US National Guard.

Juan Fajardo, 41, of Columbus, was on his Ducati when he collided with a Ford Transit van around 4:15 p.m. near the Mansfield Square shopping center, Mansfield police said.

Life saving measures performed by EMS and police officers were unsuccessful.

Fajardo served with the New Jersey State Police for more than 16 years and was a member of the 139th State Police Class.

He was also a distinguished member of the N.J. Army National Guard who was honorably discharged in 2003 but returned to serve again in 2019.

The other driver was evaluated by EMS at the scene and refused further treatment. The crash remains under investigation. No charges were filed.

Fajardo is survived by his wife and three children. He was 41 years old.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading to the crash is asked to contact us at 609-298-4411, Option 3.

