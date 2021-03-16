More Capitol Hill Rioters From New Jersey Indicted, Including Ex-Corrections Officer

Two New Jersey women that federal authorities say drove together to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and stormed the U.S. Capitol have been indicted on multiple federal crimes.

Marissa A. Suarez and Patricia Todisco initially were arrested charged with two crimes in January: entering the Capitol building and disorderly conduct.

Suarez is a former corrections officer with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office who used an emergency holiday day to drive to Washington on Jan. 6, a day she was scheduled to work at the jail. She resigned from the job after her arrest.

Among the suspects charged with participating in the Capitol insurgence, at least 14 are from New Jersey.

Todisco has been indicted on another charge accusing her of entering in a specific room of the Capitol belonging to a U.S. senator. Video footage captured Todisco inside Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office, which was damaged, authorities said

On Jan. 6, according to the FBI complaint, Suarez texted, “Sooo we’ve stormed Capitol Hill lol,” and “We’re inside,” and five minutes later, “Everyone stormed the capitol lol." Later, she wrote that she and Todisco, who Suarez called Trish, left before it "got crazy."

In one video, Suarez allegedly says to Todisco at the Capitol: "This is what they f---ing wanted, this is what they f---ing wanted, this is what they get."

Texts from Suarez’s phone the next day mentioned Vice President Mike Pence, the FBI alleges. “When we found out (Pence) f---ed us, we all stormed the Capitol building and everyone forced entry and started breaking shit.. it was a like a scene out of a movie,” one text read.

On Sunday, two other natives of Central Jersey, Julian Khater and George Tanios, were arrested. They are accused of assaulting Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick and two other officers on Jan. 6.

Sicknick, also a native of the Garden State, died a day after the attack.

ALSO SEE: Capitol Riot Suspects Who Attacked Officer Brian Sicknick Grew Up In Central Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.