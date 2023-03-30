Medford Man Accused Of Strangling Wife: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Medford Township has been accused of choking his wife to death, authorities said.

Babu Natarajan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw alongside Medford Township Police Chief Arthur E. Waterman.

Natarajan was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 29 at his Regent Court home and was being held in Burlington County Jail.

An investigation began on March 21, when officers from the Medford Township Police Department were called to the residence for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman.

Police found the body of Angammal Babu, 41, on the bed in the upstairs master bedroom, Bradshaw said. The 911 call was placed by the defendant, who told responding officers that his wife had taken a nap because she was tired, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that the manner of death was homicide, and the cause of death was due to compression of the victim’s neck, Bradshaw said.

