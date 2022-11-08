Man, 35, Arrested On Burglary Charges In South Jersey: Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested on burglary charges in Burlington County, authorities said.

An extensive investigation was completed by members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau and on Saturday, Nov. 5, enough evidence was gathered to charge Shadeed Jordan of Lindenwold with burglary and theft in two cases, police said.

Jordan, who is already incarcerated (unrelated to the Evesham Township case), was served with his warrants and remains in jail, police said.

Jordan was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

The first burglary occurred on July 26 at 7:47 a.m., Evesham Police patrol units responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lane.

Investigation at the scene revealed that an unknown person forced entry into the home, burglarized the residence and stole multiple items.

On Aug. 27, at approximately 2 p.m., Evesham Police patrol units responded to the 100 block of Brick Road for the report of a residential burglary.

Again, investigation at the scene revealed that an unknown person forced entry into the home, burglarized the residence and stole multiple items, police said. Detectives were also called to this scene where they collected evidence to further investigate.

