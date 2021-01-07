'Love You Always': Support Surges For Daughter Of Collingswood Man, 24, Killed In Shooting

Support is surging for the young daughter of a 24-year-old Collingswood man who was killed in a shooting last week.

Michael Giancola was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times behind the wheel of his car near the 1800 block of South 6th Street in Collingswood on Jan. 2, authorities said.

More than $6,300 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe dedicated to support Giancola’s young daughter, Avalyn.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child but what are you supposed to do when you lose an important member?” reads the fundraiser, launched by Kayla Luxford.

“Michael Giancola was tragically taken from his loving family and friends. Leaving behind a beloved daughter, Avalyn, we are asking that you please partner with us in building a trust fund as she now has to navigate life without him.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Love You Always, Avalyn’ on GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, the shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

