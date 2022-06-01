Liquor Store Burglar Nabbed In South Jersey: Police

A "smash and grab" liquor store burglar was arrested within hours of the break-in, authorities said.

On Tuesday, May 31, at 12:27 a.m., Evesham police responded to an activated burglar alarm at Kings Grant Liquor, 137 Merchants Way in Evesham, police said.

Simultaneously, an alert witness called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious vehicle and two suspicious men near the liquor store, police said. The witness was able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle and gave that information to arriving officers.

The investigation determined that two men had forced entry to the front of the store by shattering the glass door with a hammer. Once inside, the two suspects stole various bottles of liquor, cigarettes, and lottery tickets, according to police.

The officers quickly shared the suspect vehicle information to all the surrounding jurisdictions and the Gloucester Township Police Department since the vehicle was registered to an address there.

At approximately 5 a.m., a Gloucester Township police officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. As a result of that stop, Marcus Gans was identified as a possible suspect and additional information and evidence led to Gans being arrested for his involvement in the burglary of Kings Grant Liquor, police said.

Gans, 43, of Clementon, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said. He was released on his own recognizance with a mandatory court appearance.

This investigation is still active into the identification of the second suspect.

If anyone has any information about this crime or the identity of the second suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or via email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message, by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

