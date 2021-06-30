KNOW HIM? NJ State Police Seek Route 206 Trailer Ramp Suspect

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole two trailer ramps from a business on Route 206 in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County.

At about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified man arrived at Rainbow International of Burlington County and inquired about purchasing trailer ramps through the company’s Ring camera, State Police said.

The suspect allegedly was captured on video surveillance entering the property, removing two trailer ramps and leaving the scene on foot carrying the ramps. No vehicles were observed coming or going in the surveillance footage.

New Jersey State Police are circulating surveillance photos of a man suspected of stealing trailer ramps in Burlington County. NJSP

Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Tyler Legezdh of the NJSP Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

Troopers also posted the suspect's photos on the NJSP Facebook page.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

