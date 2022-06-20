Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Split $440K Jackpot

A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets will split a $440,296 jackpot.
The tickets from the Saturday, June 18 Jersey Cash 5 drawing were sold at the following locations:
- Burlington County: Basic Convenience Food Store, 1007 Market St., Palmyra; and,
- Essex County: Grove Convenience, 133 Grove St., Montclair.
Each ticket is worth $220,148.
The winning numbers were: 02, 09, 15, 21, and 24 and the XTRA number was: 03.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
