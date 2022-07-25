Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Hunting Dog Rescued After A Week In Drain Pipe: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dylan the coonhound Dylan the coonhound
Dylan the coonhound Photo Credit: Medford FD & EMS
Dylan, a hunting dog, was rescued from a drain pipe by first responders. Dylan, a hunting dog, was rescued from a drain pipe by first responders.
Dylan, a hunting dog, was rescued from a drain pipe by first responders. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Medford PD

An 8-year-old hunting dog was trapped in a drain pipe for a week until first responders and residents rescued him.

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to free Dylan, a coonhound, overnight on Sunday, July 24.

It took several hours to free the dog who was taken to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Other workers, groups and residents involved in the rescue included: Atlantic City Electric, Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue, Southern NJ Humane Tracking & Trapping recovery group., and the residents of Quail Ridge Court.

"This was a team effort by all involved and is a great example of how strong our community is," Medford Fire Department & EMS wrote on Facebook.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.