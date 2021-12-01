Homeowner Chases Burglary Suspect On Foot Before His Arrest: Evesham PD

A South Jersey resident returned to his home and was surprised to find a burglary suspect, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Evesham police officers responded to the 200 block of Tomlinson Mill Road for a burglary in progress.

While en route to the location, officers were advised that the homeowner was chasing the burglary suspect on foot, according to Lt. Joseph Friel, a police department spokesman.

Upon officer’s arrival to the area, they quickly located the suspect, Alejandro Bonilla-Camen of Blackwood, Camden County, Friel said.

Bonilla-Camen, 30, was arrested and found to be in possession of the homeowner’s property, which included a loaded handgun, Friel said.

Entry had been gained into the home through a rear house window, he said.

Bonilla-Camen was charged with burglary, theft and possession of methamphetamines.

He was being held at the Burlington County Jail.

Evesham Township police would like to remind residents that prompt and detailed reporting of suspicious activities can help prevent criminal activity in your neighborhood. If you see suspicious activity in progress, please report it to the Evesham Police Department by calling 9-1-1.

