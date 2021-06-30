Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Homeless Man Indicted For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women At Knifepoint, Burlington Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Shawn Midgette
Shawn Midgette Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

 A 29-year-old homeless man has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting two women last summer after threatening them at knifepoint, authorities said.

A grand jury returned two separate indictments against Shawn Midgette, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Both indictments charge him with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, and several other assault and weapons charges, the prosecutor said.

Midgette is expected to be arraigned in Superior Court in Mount Holly, Coffina said on Wednesday.

An investigation began July 24, 2020, after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her vehicle by a man who asked for a ride as she left a pharmacy in the 100 block of Springside Road in Westampton, Coffina said.

The suspect forced her to drive to the Garfield East section of Willingboro, where he assaulted her and took cash from her purse before fleeing on foot, Coffina said.

Midgette was identified as a suspect, and patrol units in Willingboro, Mount Holly and Westampton began an active search for him, Coffina said.

An alert was issued to law enforcement agencies in Burlington and neighboring counties, and investigators began checking area homeless shelters to determine where the suspect may have been staying.

On July 25, 2020, Mount Holly police were contacted by a homeless woman who said she was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted in Monroe Park. The victim told police that she knew Midgette, Coffina said.

Midgette was taken into custody two days later by Willingboro police at a McDonald’s restaurant on Beverly Rancocas Road, Coffina said. Midgette allegedly was carrying the knife believed to be used during the assaults, the prosecutor said.

Lead investigators were Willingboro Detective Elijah Hart, Mount Holly Detective Nicholas Dell-Priscoli and BCPO Detective Sgt. Tony Luyber.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.