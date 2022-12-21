Home Health Aide Who Forced Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth Sentenced To Prison

A 36-year-old home health aide convicted of physically abusing a severely disabled girl was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said.

Edmondo DiPaolo pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

He worked as the 16-year-old girl's caregiver in the family’s Southampton home, she said.

The investigation revealed that DiPaolo broke the victim’s femur while changing her diaper in March 2020. Because of her condition, she was unable to swallow. The investigation further revealed that DiPaolo forced water into her mouth, as well as a small stuffed animal, the prosecutor said.

The victim has since passed away from causes unrelated to the abuse, Bradshaw said. She had a neurological disorder and was immobile. She was also partially blind, unable to speak, and received food and medication through tubes.

The investigation began after family members contacted law enforcement upon discovering an injury to the victim’s leg. DiPaolo worked at the residence for seven months as an employee of Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc.

DiPaolo was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the Special Victims Unit. The case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police.

