Home Depot Shoplifter In Bulletproof Vest Waved Knife, Carried Loaded Shotgun: South Jersey PD

A 37-year-old South Jersey man wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested after he allegedly waved a knife at a Home Depot employee, authorities said.

Mark C. Payne was suspected of shoplifting and had brandished a knife at a loss prevention worker at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, according to Westampton Township police. The incident occurred at the Home Depot store at 2703 Burlington-Mt. Holly Road in Westampton.

Arriving patrol officers were flagged down by a loss prevention worker and pointed in the direction of a suspect fleeing in the parking lot. Police reportedly took Payne into custody without incident, they said.

The following items was recovered from Payne, police said:

A fully loaded Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun,

29 shotgun rounds,

23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets,

Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine,

Five pocket knifes,

Burglar tools,

Tactical bulletproof vest,

Three hypodermic syringes, and,

Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine.

Payne was arrested, processed and was being held at Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

