Home Depot Shoplifter In Bulletproof Vest Waved Knife, Carried Loaded Shotgun: South Jersey PD

A 37-year-old South Jersey man wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested after he allegedly waved a knife at a Home Depot employee, authorities said.
Mark C. Payne was suspected of shoplifting and had brandished a knife at a loss prevention worker at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, according to Westampton Township police. The incident occurred at the Home Depot store at 2703 Burlington-Mt. Holly Road in Westampton.
Arriving patrol officers were flagged down by a loss prevention worker and pointed in the direction of a suspect fleeing in the parking lot. Police reportedly took Payne into custody without incident, they said.
The following items was recovered from Payne, police said:
- A fully loaded Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun,
- 29 shotgun rounds,
- 23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets,
- Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine,
- Five pocket knifes,
- Burglar tools,
- Tactical bulletproof vest,
- Three hypodermic syringes, and,
- Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine.
Payne was arrested, processed and was being held at Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.