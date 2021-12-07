Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Home Depot Shoplifter In Bulletproof Vest Waved Knife, Carried Loaded Shotgun: South Jersey PD

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Mark C. Payne
Mark C. Payne Photo Credit: Westampton police

A 37-year-old South Jersey man wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested after he allegedly waved a knife at a Home Depot employee, authorities said.

Mark C. Payne was suspected of shoplifting and had brandished a knife at a loss prevention worker at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, according to Westampton Township police. The incident occurred at the Home Depot store at 2703 Burlington-Mt. Holly Road in Westampton.

Arriving patrol officers were flagged down by a loss prevention worker and pointed in the direction of a suspect fleeing in the parking lot. Police reportedly took Payne into custody without incident, they said. 

The following items was recovered from Payne, police said:

  • A fully loaded Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, 
  • 29 shotgun rounds,
  • 23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets,
  • Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine,
  • Five pocket knifes,
  • Burglar tools,
  • Tactical bulletproof vest,
  • Three hypodermic syringes, and,
  • Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine.

Payne was arrested, processed and was being held at Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.