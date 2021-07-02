Hitchhiker Found Guilty Of Killing South Jersey Motorist Who Gave Him A Lift: Prosecutor Says

A 39-year-old hitchhiker from South Jersey has been found guilty of fatally shooting a motorist who gave him a ride, authorities said.

Jule L. Hannah, of Bridgeton, was convicted on Friday after a week-long jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Hannah was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the Jan. 15, 2017, shooting death of Miguel “Chuito” Lopez Jr.

Lopez, 53, of Vineland, was reportedly giving Hannah a ride when the defendant, sitting in the front passenger’s seat, shot Lopez four times in the head and body, prosecutors have said.

Lopez' car crashed into trees off Spruce Street in Bridgeton about 8:30 a.m., they said.

Surveillance footage captured a man wearing a camouflage coat limping away from the crash scene, prosecutors said.

Police found Lopez dead in the car. Three shell casings and a partially smoked cigar were found in the front passenger side of the car. DNA tests matched Hannah as being at the crime scene, investigators have said.

Lopez was at Caesars Atlantic City casino earlier that day and was driving toward Gloucester County.

Hannah was allegedly involved in a single-car crash, also earlier that day, fled on foot and needed a ride. Hannah reportedly told police he offered a passing motorist $100 to drive him to Bridgeton. Lopez was the passing motorist..

The two men apparently did not know each other, and authorities never determined a motive in the shooting.

Last week, Diane Ruberton, Hannah's defense lawyer, told jurors that there was no evidence that Hannah was the only passenger in the car, or that he shot Lopez, according to NJ Advance Media.

Hannah faces a life sentence in state prison, according to Webb-McRae. He is due to be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2021, by Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Prosecutors Lesley Snock and Holly Fanelle handled the case.

