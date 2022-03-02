Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Georgia Man Crashes On Stolen Motorcycle, Gets Head Stuck In Fence: Burlington Police

Jon Craig
Wilbur Watts School
Wilbur Watts School Photo Credit: Google Maps

An out-of-state man got his head stuck in a school fence after crashing a stolen motorcycle, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man from Blackshear, Georgia, was injured when he crashed at 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, according to Burlington City Police. 

The crash occurred at the end of Wall Street at Wilbur Watts School, police said. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash and his head was stuck between two slats of an aluminum gate to the property, police said.

As a result, EMS and Fire Department responded to dislodge his head from the gate.

Once dislodged, he was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by the Endeavor Emergency Squad.

Investigating officers issued several motor vehicle violations in regards to the crash. 

The man has not been charged with the theft of the motorcycle, as it appeared that the initial victims were family members of the suspect and apparently were unaware of him taking the motorcycle from Burlington Township, police said.

