Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze In South Jersey: Developing

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire broke out before noon Wednesday at 51 Pinafore Lane in Willingboro, reports said.

At least one person was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by a medical hospital to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed reports. The female victim was being flown to Temple Burn Unit, the unconfirmed report said about 1 p.m.

Willingboro police could only confirm that there was an active fire.

The Willingboro fire was reported under control at 12:20 p.m.

In a separate Burlington County development on Wednesday, firefighters reportedly battled a blaze at 101 Windsor Court in Lumberton A resident suffered smoke inhalation from a fire in a bathroom, according to an unconfirmed report at 12:30 p.m.

