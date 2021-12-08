Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
51 Pinafore Lane
51 Pinafore Lane Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire broke out before noon Wednesday at 51 Pinafore Lane in Willingboro, reports said.

At least one person was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by a medical hospital to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed reports. The female victim was being flown to Temple Burn Unit, the unconfirmed report said about 1 p.m.

Willingboro police could only confirm that there was an active fire.

The Willingboro fire was reported under control at 12:20 p.m.

In a separate Burlington County development on Wednesday, firefighters reportedly battled a blaze at 101 Windsor Court in Lumberton  A resident suffered smoke inhalation from a fire in a bathroom, according to an unconfirmed report at 12:30 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.