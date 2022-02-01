Fatal Overdose In South Jersey Blamed On Fake Prescription Drug, 1,000 Pills Seized: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with selling counterfeit prescription drugs (CPDs) that contained fentanyl, authorities said.

Marques A. Palmer, of Burlington Township, was charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death and the possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.

An investigation began in April 2021, when Florence Township police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in the Roebling section of town for an unconscious male. Police found the body of 29-year-old Johnathon Mariano, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined Mariano died of fentanyl toxicity.

The investigation revealed that Mariano fatally overdosed on pills he allegedly purchased from Palmer, the prosecutor said.

A warranted search was made at Palmer’s residence and resulted in the seizure of $10,500 in cash and more than 1,000 pills that were determined by the Burlington County Forensic Science Laboratory to contain fentanyl, Coffina and Boldizar said.

The blue pills were identified as counterfeit controlled prescription drugs (CPDs) that were stamped with “M-30” in an attempt to resemble authentic oxycodone 30 mg tablets, the prosecutor said. It is common for counterfeit CPDs to contain fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin, meaning those who take them are unaware of the potentially lethal consequences, Coffina said.

“Counterfeit prescription drugs are usually indistinguishable from the medicine we purchase from a pharmacy, with a doctor’s prescription,” Coffina said. “This is what makes them so dangerous, as it is impossible to tell whether a pill contains the medication that is sought, or instead, a lethal dose of fentanyl. We see too often in these tragic cases that simply experimenting with presumed prescription drugs obtained from some secondary source can be deadly. We urge everyone only to take medication that is prescribed by a physician and obtained from a licensed pharmacy.”

Palmer surrendered on Jan. 25 and was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force (GGNTF).

For more information on counterfeit CPDs click here.

