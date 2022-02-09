Fatal Crash Reported On Route 38 In Burlington County: Developing

A fatal crash was reported along Route 38 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Route 38 in Lumberton, initial reports said.

A utility pole and wires were down and the state Department of Transportation had been called, an unconfirmed report said.

Lumberton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.