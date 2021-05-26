Ex-Con, Teen Nabbed In Double Shooting That Killed Alleged South Jersey Drug Dealer

A South Jersey ex-con and teenager were captured by members of the U.S. Marshals and a regional task force for their roles in a home invasion robbery and shooting that left one woman dead last year, authorities said Wednesday.

Semaj T. Pittman, 21, of Willingboro and a teenager from Evesham were charged with murder, robbery other related offenses in the February 2020 incident that killed 22-year-old Karla Winkler and injured her 24-year-old Philadelphia boyfriend, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Police responding to The Arbors apartments in Maple Shade on reports of a shooting on Feb. 23, 2020, found Winkler and her boyfriend, Ramek Bass, on the ground floor of the building leaving an elevator with gunshot wounds, Coffina said.

Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where Winkler was later pronounced dead. Bass was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder and released.

An investigation found that Pittman and the juvenile had gone to the apartment to rob Winkler and Bass, whom they both knew, Coffina said.

Pittman was served with the new charges at Burlington County Jail where authorities said he is being held in another case, the prosecutor said.

Pittman and the teen were each charged in connection with Winkler's death, authorities said. As a former convict, he was also charged with "second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon," authorities said.

Pittman was served the warrant on Wednesday inside the Burlington County Jail, where he was being lodged on unrelated charges, according to Coffina and Maple Shade Township. Police Chief

Semaj T. Pittman, 21, of Willingboro and a teenager from Evesham were charged charged with murder, robbery other related offenses in the February 2020 incident that killed 22-year-old Karla Winkler and injured her 24-year-old Philadelphia boyfriend, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Police responding to The Arbors apartments in Maple Shade on reports of a shooting on Feb. 23, 2020, found Winkler and her boyfriend, Ramek Bass, on the ground floor of the building leaving an elevator with gunshot wounds, Coffina said.

Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where Winkler was later pronounced dead. Bass was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder and released.

An investigation found that Pittman and the juvenile had gone to the apartment to rob Winkler and Bass, whom they both knew, Coffina said.

Pittman was served with the new charges at Burlington County Jail where authorities said he is being held in another case, the prosecutor said.

Pittman and the teen were each charged in connection with Winkler's death, authorities said. As a former convict, he was also charged with "second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon," authorities said.

Pittman was served the warrant on Wednesday inside the Burlington County Jail, where he was being lodged on unrelated charges, according to Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

Under New Jersey state law, the juvenile's name must be withheld because he was a minor at the time the offense was committed, Coffina said. He was being detained in Middlesex County, said the prosecutor, who did not explain why the juvenile was charged in Central Jersey.

Pittman had been involved in a street gang and made a deal with the Winkler and Bass to sell the drugs, The Inquirer says citing the affidavit of probable cause for Pittman’s arrest.

When Pittman and the teen were let inside, Pittman pulled out a gun and shot the couple while they were trying to leave, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Township Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management, the Cherry Hill Police Department K9 Unit, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Lead investigators were BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and MSPD Detective Anthony Blinebury. Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst is handling the case.

Under New Jersey state law, the juvenile's name must be withheld because he was a minor at the time the offense was committed, Coffina said. He was being detained in Middlesex County, said the prosecutor, who did not explain why the juvenile was charged in Central Jersey.

Winkler apparently sold marijuana and LSD from her apartment, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pittman had been involved in a street gang and made a deal with Winkler and Bass to sell the drugs, The Inquirer says citing the affidavit of probable cause for Pittman’s arrest.

When Pittman and the teen were let inside, Pittman pulled out a gun and shot the couple while they were trying to leave, Burlington County authorities said in a press statement.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Township Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management, the Cherry Hill Police Department K9 Unit, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Lead investigators were BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and MSPD Detective Anthony Blinebury. Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.