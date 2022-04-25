Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Ex-Boyfriend Arrested In Texas In Fatal South Jersey Car Wash Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Antonio Burke has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Alicia Stilley.
Antonio Burke has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Alicia Stilley. Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/ Facebook

A former boyfriend has been arrested in Texas for killing a 28-year-old woman at a self-service car wash in Burlington County, authorities said.

Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson was found fatally shot last week in the parking lot of the car wash in the first block of Filmore Street in Palmyra, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.

Antonio Burke, 32, of the 2000 block of Harbor Drive in Palmyra, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, they said.

Burke was taken into custody on Monday, April 25 during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, where he will face a court appearance Tuesday.

An investigation began after Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 18 for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding.

Police found Stilley on the ground near her vehicle. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Stilley died from a gunshot wound to the thorax.

The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Palmyra Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Jenn Marchese and Melyssa Alonso, and Palmyra Detective Shawn Benedict. Assistance with the search for Burke was provided by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Unit.

Burke will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force (GGNTF).

