Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: AG Reviewing Incident Of NJ Man Who Fired At Officer Before Taking Own Life
News

Drug Dealer Gets 35 Years State Prison In Fatal Overdose, Burlington County Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Bryant Taylor
Bryant Taylor Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 42-year-old man from South Jersey has been sentenced to 35 years in connection with a drug customer's overdose death, authorities said. 

Bryant Tayler of Pemberton Township was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death for allegedly selling  fentanyl-laced heroin, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Taylor must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole, the prosecutor said.

“Fentanyl is a deadly poison, responsible for the majority of the nearly 100,000 overdose deaths in our country last year," Coffina said.  "Dealing fentanyl demonstrates extreme recklessness, and a resulting death is entirely foreseeable."

"This sentence should reinforce the message to dealers that they will pay a steep price in Burlington County if their drugs kill the person they are selling it to," the prosecutor said Tuesday.

A Superior Court jury also convicted Taylor in August of witness tampering and numerous other drug-related offenses, Coffina said.

In addition to the 25-year term on the Drug-Induced Death charge, the court also sentenced Taylor to consecutive five-year sentences for the drug distribution and witness tampering offenses. The sentences will run consecutively, bringing the total period of incarceration to 35 years, Coffina said.

The investigation began on June 18, 2017, after Pemberton police were called to the Wawa convenience store on Arney’s Mount Road for a report of an unresponsive male on the men’s bathroom floor.

Shane Cullens, 26, of Pemberton Township, was rushed to a hospital and died two days later without ever regaining consciousness, Coffina said.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded the cause of death was heroin and fentanyl toxicity. An investigation concluded that the drugs causing the fatal overdose were sold by Taylor, the prosecutor said.

The case was prosecuted by former BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey and Assistant Prosecutor Melissa O’Mara. 

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. 

The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Sergeant Danielle Hann.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.