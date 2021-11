A rider on a dirt bike had to be airlifted after a crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Mill Road and Cox Farm Road in Burlington Township, reports said.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and suffered a compound fracture, according to unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested for the hospital transport, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.