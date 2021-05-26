Convict, Teen Arrested In Double-Shooting That Killed South Jersey Woman, 22, Authorities Say

U.S. Marshals and a regional fugitive task force that includes Philadelphia police and New Jersey state police, assisted in the arrest of two South Jersey suspects in a fatal double-shooting, authorities said.

Karla Winkler, 22, from Burlington County was killed in the shooting at her apartment house last year. Her boyfriend, 24, from Philadelphia, was wounded but survived, police said.

The shooting happened during an armed robbery in Maple Shade in February 2020, police said. The alleged triggerman was served with the new charges at Burlington County Jail where authorities said he is being held in another case, the prosecutor said.

A 21-year-old man from Willingboro and the unnamed teenager were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, robbery and multiple other charges, authorities said.

Both were charged in connection with Winkler's death, after she was shot inside her Lenola Road apartment in Maple Shade, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

In addition to murder and robbery, Semaj T. Pittman, 21, of Willingboro, was charged with several weapons offenses, they said.

As a former convict, Pittman also was charged with "second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon," authorities said.

Pittman was served the warrant on Wednesday inside the Burlington County Jail, where he is being lodged on unrelated charges, according to Coffina and Fletcher.

A teenager from Evesham Township also has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery charges from the same incident, Coffina and Fletcher said. They did not elaborate.

Under New Jersey state law, his name must be withheld because he was a juvenile at the time the offense was committed, Coffina said.

The Burlington County teenager was being detained in Middlesex County, the prosecutor said. Coffina did not explain why the juvenile was charged in Central Jersey.

An investigation began on Feb. 23, 2020, after Maple Shade police were called to The Arbors apartment complex on a report of a shooting.

Police found a man and a woman with serious gunshot wounds leaving the elevator on the ground floor, Coffina said.

Both shooting victims were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where the woman, Kayla Winkler, was later pronounced dead. Her boyfriend, Ramek Bass, 24, of Philadelphia, was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the prosecutor said.

The investigation found that Pittman and the juvenile went to the apartment to rob Winkler and Bass, with whom they were acquainted, according to Coffina.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Winkler, who sold marijuana and LSD from her apartment, and Bass knew Pittman, who was involved in a street gang and made a deal with the couple to sell the drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Pittman’s arrest.

Pittman allegedly pulled a gun after they were let inside, and shot both victims as they tried to leave the apartment, the prosecutor said.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Township Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management, the Cherry Hill Police Department K9 Unit, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Lead investigators were BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and MSPD Detective Anthony Blinebury. Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst is handling the case.

