Contractor Used $75K Downpayment To Gamble, Buy Boat, Bilk South Jersey Homeowner: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old contractor from South Jersey has been arrested for taking nearly $75,000 for a construction project but failing to perform any work on the Riverton customer’s home, authorities said.

The contractor allegedly used the downpayment money to gamble in Atlantic City and to buy a boat and a vehicle, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Riverton Police Chief John Shaw

Richard A. Smith Jr., of Williamstown, was charged with one count of second-degree attempted theft by deception, two counts of third-degree theft by deception and one count of third-degree misapplication of entrusted property, Coffina and Shaw said.

Smith was taken into custody Tuesday during a warranted search at his residence, the prosecutor said.

An investigation began in December 2021, after the Riverton Police Department was contacted by a resident who reported that Smith, the owner of Beyond Renovations LLC, allegedly took two payments from him for work on an addition totaling $74,488.88, but never began construction, Coffina and Shaw said.

The investigation revealed that Smith used the money for personal expenses, they said. He visited Atlantic City casinos and played in a poker tournament, they said. He also purchased a new vehicle, a boat and a fake Rolex watch, Coffina and Shaw said.

After accepting the checks from the victim, Smith allegedly changed the name of his business to ARB Builder’s Group and continued taking deposits for projects from new customers, Coffina and Shaw said.

Smith was being held at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by the defendant is urged to call the Riverton Police Department at 856-829-1212

The investigation was conducted by the Riverton Police Department, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Monroe Township Police Department.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy, supervisor of the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit, and Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sullivan, supervisor of the BCPO Civil Remedies Unit are handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.