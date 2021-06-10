Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Confessed Drug Dealer, 24, Gets 8 Years State Prison In Fatal South Jersey Cocaine, Fentanyl OD

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Marquese Smith
Marquese Smith Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old man from Camden who admitted selling a toxic mix of drugs that resulted in a woman's fatal overdose has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey state prison, authorities said. 

Marquese Smith pleaded guilty in May to the first-degree charge of strict liability for a drug-induced death for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced cocaine during the summer of 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

An investigation began in June 2019 when Maple Shade police responded to the Ryan’s Run West Apartment Complex and found the body of a 33-year-old woman who had fatally overdosed, Coffina said.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the cause of death was cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, the prosecutor said Wednesday. The investigation determined that the drugs used by the victim had been purchased from Smith, who was charged in October 2019, Coffina said.

Smith was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey and Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force (GGNTF). The investigation was conducted by the Maple Shade Police Department and county GGN task force.

Smith will not become eligible for parole until 85 percent of the prison term has been served. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.