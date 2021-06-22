Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: 'Jersey Shore' Star's Ex Pointed Gun At BF, Dropped N-Word In Latest Arrest, Police Reports Say
News

Carbon Monoxide Leak Prompts Evacuation Of Burlington County Communications Building

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A Burlington County central communications building on Academy Drive in Westampton was evacuated due to potentially toxic fumes.
A Burlington County central communications building on Academy Drive in Westampton was evacuated due to potentially toxic fumes. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Burlington County building used for central communications was evacuated after high readings of carbon monoxide were detected, authorities said. 

The potentially hazardous fumes were first reported about 3 p.m. on Tuesday at 1 Academy Drive in Westampton, according to initial reports. 

First responders in Camden County were asked to help ventilate the building, reports said. 

The county building was evacuated within 15 minutes later, unconfirmed reports said.

All communications being switched to a backup site in Mount Laurel, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.