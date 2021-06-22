Carbon Monoxide Leak Prompts Evacuation Of Burlington County Communications Building

A Burlington County building used for central communications was evacuated after high readings of carbon monoxide were detected, authorities said.

The potentially hazardous fumes were first reported about 3 p.m. on Tuesday at 1 Academy Drive in Westampton, according to initial reports.

First responders in Camden County were asked to help ventilate the building, reports said.

The county building was evacuated within 15 minutes later, unconfirmed reports said.

All communications being switched to a backup site in Mount Laurel, reports said.

