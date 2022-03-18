Burlington County Man Arrested For Having Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Joshua Hudson, of Mount Laurel, was arrested on Wednesday, March 16 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener.

Hudson was taken into custody at his residence after a warranted search, Coffina and Riedener said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by members of the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, they said.

The investigation began in November after the High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Hudson’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed Hudson used an online data storage system to maintain child sex abuse files, the prosecutor said.

The lead investigator was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco.

Hudson was being held in Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

