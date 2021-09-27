Contact Us
Bomb Threat Clears NJ Amazon Warehouse

Jillian Pikora
Amazon Warehouse in Burlington.
Amazon Warehouse in Burlington. Photo Credit: Google Maps- Idrissa Camara

All the employees at an Amazon Warehouse in New Jersey were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Burlington police.

The City of Burlington Police Department were called to a reported bomb threat at the Amazon Warehouse, located at 1101 East Pearl Street At approximately 6:42 a.m. this date.

As of noon multiple agencies remained on the scene investigating.

No further details have been released at the time of publication.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

