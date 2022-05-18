Authorities Release ID Of Woman Killed In South Jersey Motel

Authorities released the identity of a woman who was killed last week inside a Maple Shade motel room.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston, who had lived in multiple locations recently in the Burlington and Camden county areas.

An investigation into her death began just before 11:30 a.m. on May 11 after Maple Shade police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive female.

Johnston was found dead in room 410. Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death to be homicide. Details concerning the cause of death are being withheld at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide, or who knew the victim and has knowledge of her recent activities, to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Shawn McDonough and Melyssa Alonso, and MSPD Detective Anthony Blinebury.

