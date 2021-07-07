Authorities Identify South Jersey Girl, 10, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

The 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by-shooting on the Fourth of July has been identified by authorities in South Jersey. She reportedly was visiting her grandmother's home in Vineland when the fatal shooting occurred.

The girl fatally shot on Sunday was Jasayde Holder, the Cumberland County prosecutor said.

Jasayde had just completed 4th grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland, according to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

She was described by her family as creative. She loved music and riding her bike.

Webb-McRae is appealing to the public to share any information that may assist detectives in solving this crime. Information can be shared by contacting Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submitting information to CCPO.TIPS (www.njccpo.org/tips). Tips can be shared anonymously.

Vineland police were called to Inspira Medical Center at 11:17 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a child with fatal gunshot wounds had died of her injuries, Webb-McRae said

The child was shot at a home on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive in Vineland in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, the prosecutor said.

Investigators are trying to determine who the intended target of the shooting was, she said.

Webb-McRae also asked anyone who lives near W. Earl Drive, E. Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of S. West Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue) to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

