Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: VIDEO: Rutgers WR Carnell Davis Suffers Brain Injury In Atlantic County Street Fight
News

Authorities Identify South Jersey Girl, 10, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jasayde Holder
Jasayde Holder Photo Credit: Provided

The 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by-shooting on the Fourth of July has been identified by authorities in South Jersey. She reportedly was visiting her grandmother's home in Vineland when the fatal shooting occurred. 

The girl fatally shot on Sunday was Jasayde Holder, the Cumberland County prosecutor said.

Jasayde had just completed 4th grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland, according to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. 

She was described by her family as creative. She loved music and riding her bike.

Webb-McRae is appealing to the public to share any information that may assist detectives in solving this crime. Information can be shared by contacting Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submitting information to CCPO.TIPS (www.njccpo.org/tips). Tips can be shared anonymously.

Vineland police were called to Inspira Medical Center at 11:17 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a child with fatal gunshot wounds had died of her injuries, Webb-McRae said 

The child was shot at a home on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive in Vineland in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, the prosecutor said.

Investigators are trying to determine who the intended target of the shooting was, she said.

Webb-McRae also asked anyone who lives near W. Earl Drive, E. Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of S. West Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue) to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

ALSO SEE: 16-Year-Old Fatally Shot, Another Teenager Wounded In Trenton Shooting

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.