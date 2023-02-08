Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said.

In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said.

Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the Investigative Bureau identified a suspect, Markel Davis.

On Jan. 7, Davis, who is currently incarcerated for an unrelated crime, was charged on a warrant for the crimes committed in Evesham Township.

Davis was charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, police said.

This investigation in ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.