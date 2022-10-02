4 Indicted In Double NJ Shooting That Killed Teenager, Wounded His Dad At Walmart: Prosecutor

Four men have been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man and the wounding of his father in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

A Burlington County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment that included charges against Tarik Jenkins, 25, of Pemberton Township; and Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19; Kweli L. McCants, 20; and Kayhree Simmons, 19, all of Willingboro, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

An investigation began at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2021, after police officers from Burlington Township responded to shots fired at the Walmart on Route 541.

Police found Dion E. Williams Sr., 44, and his son, Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds, Coffina said. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead. Dion E. Williams Sr. was treated and released.

The investigation revealed that the parties involved had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, there was an argument, followed by gunfire, Coffina said.

The grand jury indicted Earley, Simmons and Jenkins on first-degree murder charges and weapons offenses. All four defendants were indicted for second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Earley also was indicted for a drug offense. Jenkins also was indicted for aggravated assault. And McCants was additionally indicted for hindering apprehension and a drug offense. Simmons was additionally indicted for hindering apprehension and obstruction, Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Willingboro Township Police Department, FBI Trenton – Greater Safe Streets Task Force, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Camden County Police Department, Willingboro SWAT Team, Mount Holly Police Department, and City of Burlington Police Department.

The lead investigators are Prosecutor’s Office Detectives Brian Cunningham and Sean Tait and Burlington Township Detective Steven Cosmo.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.