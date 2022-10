A two-year-old girl was reported missing with her mother in South Jersey, authorities said.

Nazareth Medina is believed to be with her mother, Vanessa Medina, Willingboro police said.

Police did not release any more details.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Nazareth Medina or Vanessa Medina is asked to contact the Willingboro Township Police Department at 609-877-3001.

Anonymous Tips are welcome.

