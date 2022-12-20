10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor

A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.

Shane Smith, of Daytona Beach, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Smith was arrested in the parking lot of the Walmart on Route 73 in Mount Laurel.

Details of the investigation, which began earlier this month, are not being released at this time

