10-Year-Old South Jersey Girl Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by-shooting on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Vineland police were called to Inspira Medical Center at 11:17 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a child with fatal gunshot wounds had died of her injuries, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The child was shot at a home on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive in Vineland in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, the prosecutor said.

Investigators are trying to determine who the intended target of the shooting was, she said on Monday.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Det. Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information to www.njccpo.org/tips anonymously.

Webb-McRae asked anyone who lives near W. Earl Drive, E. Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of S. West Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue) to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

